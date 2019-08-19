News

Arjun Kapoor slams a troll on Instagram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 09:05 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who has acted in films like Gunday, 2 States and Ki & Ka, has given a befitting reply to a troll.

He was recently trolled on the social media. However, he hit back at the troll immediately with a witty response and his fans just cannot get enough of the actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun had shared a picture of himself yesterday with his fans. While his fans have been going gaga over the actor, a troll commented on his post saying, ‘I hate this man’.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Arjun, who will next be seen in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, gave a befitting reply. He wrote, “But you still follow me!! Strange na...’

Check out here:

Tags > Arjun Kapoor, Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Ashutosh Gowariker, drama Panipat,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

past seven days