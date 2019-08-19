Arjun Kapoor slams a troll on Instagram

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who has acted in films like Gunday, 2 States and Ki & Ka, has given a befitting reply to a troll.



He was recently trolled on the social media. However, he hit back at the troll immediately with a witty response and his fans just cannot get enough of the actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun had shared a picture of himself yesterday with his fans. While his fans have been going gaga over the actor, a troll commented on his post saying, ‘I hate this man’.



Arjun, who will next be seen in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, gave a befitting reply. He wrote, “But you still follow me!! Strange...’Check out here: