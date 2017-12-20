Hot Downloads

Saumya Tandon
Ridhima Pandit
Kritika Kamra
Abhishek Malik
Gurmeet Choudhary
Muskaan Mihani
Gia Manek
Sangram Singh
Parth Samthaan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun, Parineeti shoot at Indo-Nepal border for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2017 04:44 PM
20 Dec 2017 04:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The entertaining thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, becomes the only film ever to shoot at this location!

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are currently undergoing the most challenging shooting schedule of their career. Dibakar Banerjee has taken the lead actors of his directorial, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, to shoot at the international border of India and Nepal that is constantly under radar for illegal immigration.

“Dibakar is filming extremely intense and gritty portions of the film at the Indo-Nepal border. The portions will show the tension between Arjun and Parineeti’s character. These are crucial and defining moments of the film. The area where the two are shooting is exactly at the border and is constantly under alert for illegal immigration and smuggling. People use an inflated rubber tube as a flotation device on the Kali river at the border and make this risky crossing in the thick of a wintry night. So, shooting has been quite difficult. Local authorities have been of tremendous help providing the crew with assistance and necessary security,” informs a source.

This new information builds more intrigue for this thriller! What are Arjun and Parineeti exactly shooting at this risky area? What does it have to do with this film’s plot? Knowing Dibakar, is he exploring smuggling with the two lead characters of the film? Guess we won’t know these details anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the shooting schedules of Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been an adventure in many ways. The film’s crew was previously shooting in an Uttarakhand village, Jhulaghat, which will soon be immersed underwater because of the construction of a dam. Dibakar’s film will end up being the only film to have a visual record of this quaint town that will be first evacuated and then submerged under water. The hugely entertaining thriller, is set to release on 3 August, 2018.





Tags > Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor, ParineetiChopra, Dibakar Banerjee, Uttarakhand village,

