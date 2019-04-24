Arjun Rampal announces girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy on Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child together, the actor announced with an adorable post on Tuesday. 'Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby,' Arjun captioned a beautiful picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she's dressed in a gown and seen sporting the pregnancy bump.



This will be Arjun’s third child. The actor was previously married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018, and they have two daughters: Mahikaa and Myra. The rumours of Arjun and Gabriella's romance came into news in November 2018.



The duo has attended several media events and personal events together, and in the month of January, they trended after reports of their impending wedding featured in webloids.



Check the adorable post here.