Arjun Rampal shares another glimpse of newborn son

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal shared an adorable glimpse of his newborn son holding his hand.



Arjun, who welcomed his son with South African model Gabriella Demetriades on July 18, took to his Instagram stories, where he shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger.



He captioned it: "Uff" with a several heart emojis.



Gabriella also shared the same image in a post.



Just a few days ago, Arjun shared a greyscale image, where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looks at him adoringly.



In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra.



The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.



(Source: IANS)