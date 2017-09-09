Mumbaikars are very well aware of the rise and fall of Arun Gawli, an out-of-work mill worker’s son who resorted to extortion, gambling and murder to ultimately become the face of the underworld. For those who have tuned in late, the film is more of a rewind on the life and times of the gangster. The infamous gang wars of Bombay are put out in a new light in the film and it is certainly a refreshing watch, at least what the Twitter reactions say.
Take a look:
#daddy power packed performance by #arjunrampal #inox #Daddyreview— Akhil Duggar Jain (@akiduggar) September 8, 2017
#Daddy is a #baap movie! @rampalarjun what a stellar performance! #Daddyreview— Madiha Khan (@madiiihahaha) September 8, 2017
@rampalarjun is so bloody convincing...one of the best crime dramas in Bollywood! Farhan Akhtar was a pleasant surprise :) #Daddyreview— Harish Kotian (@harishkotian) September 8, 2017
It's raining reviews! @DaddyRealStory is here to rule..book your tickets NOW! @rampalarjun #DADDY #DaddyReview #Bollywood #ArjunRampal pic.twitter.com/TI95OiCDju— Sharlene Batlivala (@sharlene9) September 8, 2017
#DaddyReview: @Aishu_dil is bang on as Asha Gawli!@rampalarjun @DaddyRealStory #AshimAhluwalia pic.twitter.com/hhRnT8rvJf— Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhMishrarm) September 8, 2017
