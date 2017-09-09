Mumbaikars are very well aware of the rise and fall of Arun Gawli, an out-of-work mill worker’s son who resorted to extortion, gambling and murder to ultimately become the face of the underworld. For those who have tuned in late, the film is more of a rewind on the life and times of the gangster. The infamous gang wars of Bombay are put out in a new light in the film and it is certainly a refreshing watch, at least what the Twitter reactions say.

Take a look: