Arshad Warsi dubs for Johnny Depp in 'Pirates...'

Actor Arshad Warsi has been roped in to dub for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's popular character Captain Jack Sparrow for the Hindi version of upcoming fantasy film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge".

"I am very fond of this character. I really like Jack Sparrow. The moment I saw 'Pirates of the Caribbean', I became a fan of the character. It's a major challenge to do this. It's not easy to dub him," Arshad told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"It was a challenge to dub him (Depp) when he was drunk in the scenes. It's hard to play a drunk man. Altogether, I am fond of this franchise and looking forward to more of it," added Arshad, who is currently shooting for "Golmaal Again".

Depp will return with the fifth instalment of the popular "Pirates Of The Caribbean" franchise.

The film, which will also feature Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush, will be released in India by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films on May 26.

(Source: IANS)