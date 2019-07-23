From Aryan Khan to Sara Ali Khan: Star kids and their secret love affairs

MUMBAI: Star kids today have a massive fan following, often even before they have made it to the entertainment world. Right from Sara Ali Khan and Aryan Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, the popularity that they see is almost equivalent to that of celebrities who have been a part of the industry for a while now.



From their upcoming projects and their fashion sense to whom their dating, the fans and audiences are always curious to know what's going on in their lives. Moreover, the love life of star kids has also been under scrutiny.



Sara Ali Khan made her debut with with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, but even before that, she grabbed the headlines for other reasons. The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan.



The duo will be coming together for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.



Here's a list of star kids and their secret love affairs.



1) Aryan Khan



Aryan, the son of the Badshah of Bollywood, has recently been in the news for lending his voice to the character of Simba for the film The Lion King. As per new reports, Aryan Khan is currently in a relationship with a London-based blogger.





2) Sara Ali KhanOn Karan Johar's talk show, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that she earlier dated Veer Pahariya.3) Janhvi KapoorBefore making her B-town debut, Janhvi was reportedly dating Akshat Ranjan. Janhvi's pictures with her then-boyfriend created a lot of buzz on the internet. But currently, she is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Kattar.4) Navya Naveli NandaA few days ago, it was speculated that Navya is dating Mizaan Jaaferi. However, during his interview with Pinkvilla, Mizaan revealed that he's dating someone but that person is not Navya. Earlier, Navya was reported to be in a relationship with London-based Harry Gillis. Harry is a close friend of SRK's son Aryan Khan.

5) Krishna ShroffJackie Shroff's daughter Krishna is reportedly dating Spencer Johnson. He is a Brazilian football trainer.6) Ahan ShettySuniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is dating Tania Shroff, daughter of a business tycoon. The couple had made an appearance together at NickYanka's wedding reception.