From Aryan Khan to Sara Ali Khan: Star kids and their secret love affairs

MUMBAI: Star kids today have a massive fan following, often even before they have made it to the entertainment world. Right from Sara Ali Khan and Aryan Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, the popularity that they see is almost equivalent to that of celebrities who have been a part of the industry for a while now.
From their upcoming projects and their fashion sense to whom their dating, the fans and audiences are always curious to know what's going on in their lives. Moreover, the love life of star kids has also been under scrutiny.
Sara Ali Khan made her debut with with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, but even before that, she grabbed the headlines for other reasons. The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan.
The duo will be coming together for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone
Here's a list of star kids and their secret love affairs.
1) Aryan Khan
Aryan, the son of the Badshah of Bollywood, has recently been in the news for lending his voice to the character of Simba for the film The Lion King. As per new reports, Aryan Khan is currently in a relationship with a London-based blogger.
