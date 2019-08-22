Asha Bhosle & Zanai Bhosle with Rajita Kulkarni announce their songs in gratitude to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Veteran singer Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle & granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, along with writer Rajita Kulkarni, announced their songs, in gratitude to the Spiritual & Humanitarian Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Pancham Studios, Andheri West. While Asha Bhosle has sung one song, Zanai has sung the other.

On being asked if Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar knew about the songs, Asha Bhosle expressed, “I’ve not spoken to Gurudev about the songs but I have met him several times. He is very fond of me, just like he is fond of all his other followers.” On why she chose to take up these songs, added the veteran singer, “Not all songs are about romance or love. There are other emotions as well, especially those that connect us to God. And songs in gratitude to Gurudev connect us with God.” Incidentally, Asha Bhosle has also composed the music for the songs!

This is not Zanai Bhosle’s first collaboration with her grandmother! “This song is very close to my heart. She is my grandma! We tour and perform the world over, but when we come back home, she is still my same daadi who cooks my favourite meals for me... Nothing changes,” averred an ecstatic Zanai Bhosle. The young songstress also professed her devotion to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, saying she feels “blessed” to have sung for him.

Apart from their penchant for spirituality, the grandmother-granddaughter duo share an affectionate bond. “Zanai doesn’t trouble me at all! She cooks food really well and also feeds me with a lot of love. She is well-versed with our sabhyata. She binds our family together. She is also trained in classical dance since the age of seven, apart from having been trained in Indian classical music. And now, she also sings Western Opera too. She has been studying and training and she is just 17!” The legendary singer had the final word.