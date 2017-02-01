Hot Downloads

News

Ashutosh Gowariker to announce his next project soon

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 06:15 PM
01 Feb 2017 06:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar is soon to announce his next project.

"I have not decided what I want to do next, but soon in four weeks, I will be able to make an announcement about my next project," Gowariker said on the sidelines of the Lokmat Stylish awards here on Tuesday night.

According to the buzz, Ashutosh will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for his next film. His last directorial, the Hrithik and Pooja Hegde starrer "Mohenjo Daro", tanked at the box office and was dismissed by critics too.

Asked about his style statement, Gowariker said: "For me, it's 50 per cent what you are and 50 per cent what you project."

Who is the most stylish actor or actress in Bollywood?

"I can't single out any one name. All are very stylish. They are stylish, that's why they are the stars," he said.

(Source: IANS)

