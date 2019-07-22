News

Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra enjoys a smoke on yacht

22 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka is seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on a yacht ride.

Social media users took no time to troll Priyanka, who last year had shared an ad campaign where she was seen talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

The actress, who had supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, was also called out for enjoying fireworks during her wedding in December last year.

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali."

"Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma," another wrote.

One person questioned on her being a role model.

The user wrote: "Thank you Priyanka Chopra for encouraging smoking. Present generation needs role models like you."

A user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra has asthma. Priyanka Chopra hates smokers. Priyanka Chopra campaigns against smoking. But Priyanka Chopra also smokes cigarette aisekaisechalegabauji (how will this work?) Priyanka Chopra."

(Source: IANS)

