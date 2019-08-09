News

Australian university sets up scholarship in SRK's name

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Melbourne-based La Trobe University on Friday announced a scholarship in the name of superstar Shah Rukh Khan for aspiring female researchers from India.

The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to undertake research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time.

The four-year PhD scholarship is being introduced in recognition of SRK's dedication to women's empowerment, through his MEER Foundation.

Not only this, La Trobe also awarded Shah Rukh with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children and women's empowerment through Meer Foundation besides his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry.

Honoured with the university's gesture, SRK said: "As a passionate advocate for women's equality and empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe university wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity."

The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of $200,000 to be completed at La Trobe's state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, scholarship, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Aug 2019 04:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-star Rajeev Khandelwal like the others
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Premiere of movie Mushkil

Premiere of movie Mushkil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days