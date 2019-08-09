Australian university sets up scholarship in SRK's name

MUMBAI: Melbourne-based La Trobe University on Friday announced a scholarship in the name of superstar Shah Rukh Khan for aspiring female researchers from India.



The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to undertake research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time.



The four-year PhD scholarship is being introduced in recognition of SRK's dedication to women's empowerment, through his MEER Foundation.



Not only this, La Trobe also awarded Shah Rukh with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children and women's empowerment through Meer Foundation besides his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry.



Honoured with the university's gesture, SRK said: "As a passionate advocate for women's equality and empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe university wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity."



The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of $200,000 to be completed at La Trobe's state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia.

(Source: IANS)