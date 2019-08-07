News

Avantika Malik more keen on divorce than Imran Khan?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, who got married in the year 2011, once gave relationship goals to their fans. However, things are not fine between them and they are staying separately. Now, according to the latest reports, Avantika is keener on divorce than Imran.

According to SpotboyE.com’s sources, Avantika is strongly contemplating to file for divorce! At least, that’s what the status was until she flew out to London for a course in bartending. Sources further mentioned that Avantika felt that diverting her mind in the UK would give her more space and clarity to think whether she should indeed end her marriage with Imran legally. This implies that Imran’s “I am sorry” note with a bouquet of lovely flowers doesn’t seem to have worked. “No, it isn’t like that, even Imran is stressed out in this relationship which has hit a very rocky patch. Don’t read too much into the apology and flowers. Imran is basically a very cultured and well-mannered guy. So that way, he is in touch with his father-in-law as well,” said the sources to the portal and added, “But yes, Avantika is more keen on calling it quits. Let’s see what’s her call when she returns from abroad.”
 

Tags > Avantika Malik, Imran Khan, divorce, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks dance performance on Nach Baliye 9 ?
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others on Colors Luv Kush screening
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Joker
Joker
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

past seven days