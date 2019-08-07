Avantika Malik more keen on divorce than Imran Khan?

MUMBAI: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, who got married in the year 2011, once gave relationship goals to their fans. However, things are not fine between them and they are staying separately. Now, according to the latest reports, Avantika is keener on divorce than Imran.



According to SpotboyE.com’s sources, Avantika is strongly contemplating to file for divorce! At least, that’s what the status was until she flew out to London for a course in bartending. Sources further mentioned that Avantika felt that diverting her mind in the UK would give her more space and clarity to think whether she should indeed end her marriage with Imran legally. This implies that Imran’s “I am sorry” note with a bouquet of lovely flowers doesn’t seem to have worked. “No, it isn’t like that, even Imran is stressed out in this relationship which has hit a very rocky patch. Don’t read too much into the apology and flowers. Imran is basically a very cultured and well-mannered guy. So that way, he is in touch with his father-in-law as well,” said the sources to the portal and added, “But yes, Avantika is more keen on calling it quits. Let’s see what’s her call when she returns from abroad.”

