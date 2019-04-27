Avengers Endgame SPOILERS leaked on YouTube!

MUMBAI: The much-awaited film Avengers Endgame has finally hit the theatres. Produced by Marvel Studios, it is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers.

The film is hugely popular among the audience. Marking the highest occupancy, the film has created a storm all over the world.

Now, the ardent fans would definitely want to remain spoiler free and watch the film in theatres. However, the sad part is that spoiler videos of Avengers Endgame are available on YouTube. Yes, despite several requests and warnings, people put spoiler videos of the film on the platform. Here check out the videos that you will find on social media:

So, if you are a diehard MCU fan and want to enjoy the cinematic experience then stop scrolling unnecessarily on social media. And if you have already watched the film, then stop ruining it for others!

