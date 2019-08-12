Ayushmann Khurrana nails the lady like act and voice in Dream Girl trailer

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a Bollywood actor who is known for playing characters that are out of the box. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, wherein he played the role of a sperm donor. He garnered praises for his performance in the film and since then there has been no looking back.

Now, the actor is all set to take us on another adventurous ride with his next film Dream Girl. Joining Ayushmann is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha. The makers of the film dropped the trailer today and it will definitely leave you smiling. A while ago when the first poster of the film was launched, netizens loved to see the actor in a new avatar and now the trailer has caused a flurry of excitement among his fans.

Set in Mathura, Dream Girl revolves around Ayushmann and his quest for a job. Eventually, he ends up as the only male employee in a female friendship call centre after impressing the owner with his mesmerising voice. In the film, the actor's character manages to leave everyone shocked with his ability to transform into ‘Pooja’ who becomes the most loved telecaller. What follows is a comedy of errors which includes more than one man falling for Pooja's voice. The film stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others. The film will hit the screens on 13 September, 2019.

Check out the film's trailer here: