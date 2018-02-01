Ayushmann Khurrana in Satish Reddy’s directorial debut Peechle Kal Hi

Mumbai, 1, February 2018: Recipient of two Filmfare Awards, critically and commercially successful actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undeniably at the top of his game. The 33-year-old artist gave a series of hit films in the last two years. He has time and again proved it that he is someone who should be taken seriously. With his latest success, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, the Roadies 2 winner indisputably became one of the most bankable stars in the fraternity. For the year 2018, the super talented actor cum singer already has two films lined up – a thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan and Amit Sharma’s directorial Badhaai Ho along with Sanya Malhotra, which recently went on floors. Apparently, the actor has bagged another project in his kitty and this time with first time director Satish Reddy Parpally.

The popular cinematographer Satish Reddy Parpally is all set to don the hat of a director. The talented personality will make his big directorial debut this year and is in talks with some big names from the industry. According to a little birdie close to the actor, Ayushmann is the foremost choice of the director to play the male protagonist. Both had a series of meetings in the recent few days and things are on the verge of getting finalized.

Things are in a nascent stage and while Khurrana hasn’t signed anything on papers yet, he seemingly has given his nod to be part of the film. According to our intel, the narrative of the film is going to be a light hearted romantic drama. It is tentatively titled Peechle Kal Hi.

The maker’s hunt for the female lead is still on. They are planning to get on board a fresh face opposite Khurrana.

Satish Reddy is already a renowned name from the entertainment industry. He has been credited as the Director of Photography (D.O.P.) for films like P.K., Dabaang and many such. He has been working extensively on this script.

We tried reaching Satish and Ayushmann, but, couldn’t connect with either of them.

