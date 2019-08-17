Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 completes a 50 Day run at the box-office

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a Bollywood actor who is known for playing characters that are out of the box. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor and since then there has been no looking back. He has been part of films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Badhai Ho to name a few. His first release of 2019 was Article 15 and it created a huge wave amongst the citizens of the nation owing to the mind-numbing portrayal of the caste hierarchy our country faces till date.

It was a stare-in-your-face film whose realistic storyline and execution left everyone gasping at our country’s reality and Ayushmann, who had never donned the role of a cop, was lauded for his performance! Article 15 has until now earned a total Rs. 65,00,50,000 until now. The Anubhav Sinha directorial is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted caste hierarchy of our country that still persists and the norms related to it alongside the aftermaths of not obeying the set rules. The movie is the most realistic investigative drama which is inspired by real-life incidents. From Dalit rapes to other atrocities, Article 15 gets a hold of the social nerve of the society which presents an alarming situation that the country is dealing with. As it completes a successful 50 days at the Box Office, it’s a testimony to the fact that the film going audience of this country is getting more and more aware of what good content means.