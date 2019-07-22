Ayushmann only choice for 'Dream Girl': Director

MUMBAI: Writer-turned-debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is setting the bar high on expectation with his film, "Dream Girl", says that he only had Ayushmann Khurrana in mind for the lead role of his film, because no one else would be able to pull off a cross-dressed character.



The curiosity regarding the film has increased ever since the first poster released, showing Ayushmann in a yellow sari and sitting on a scooter.



"Of course, Ayushmann was the first name that came to my mind when I finished writing the story of 'Dream Girl'. I think he is one of the actors with the capability to pull off any character that deals with gender complexity, equality or even a voice against toxic masculinity," Shaandilya told IANS.



"When I met Ekta Kapoor (one of the producers of the film) with the story, she immediately liked it and asked me who I planned to cast. I shared my idea of offering Ayushmann the role and she agreed. He liked it, and everything fell in place," shared the director who has also written the dialogue of theupcoming film, "Jabariya Jodi".



Raaj Shaandilya starting his career in television with the show, "Comedy Circus", where he wrote scripts for performers and comedians. In 2013, he found a place in the Limca Book of Records for writing 625 scripts. Among his screenplays are "Bhoomi" and "Freaky Ali".



In "Dream Girl", actress Nushrat Bharucha plays the leading lady. This is the first time she essays a small-town girl.



"I saw Nushrat in ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama' and there she was an urban girl, stylishly dressed. I wanted to break that image. In this film, the look and appearance will be that of a girl next door. If we look at the present crop of actresses, almost everyone has played the smalltown girl except Nushrat. So, when I narrated the script, she happily took the opportunity to experiment with the image," he added.



"Dream Girl" is slated to release in September.



(Source: IANS)