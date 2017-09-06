Bollywood personalities like Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have condemned the death of senior Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her residence by unidentified men on Tuesday.

Celebrities not only condemned Lankesh's murder, but also the unsolved murder of three other outspoken critics of right-wing extremist ideology -- M.M. Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Shabana Azmi: Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home. Shocking, devastating. Dabholkar, Pansare (and) Kalburgi culprits must be punished.

Javed Akhtar: Dhabolkar, Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh. If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers.

Shekhar Kapur: To kill someone for their views is not democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words. Gauri Lankesh.

Renuka Shahane: Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by 'unidentified assailants'. Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?

Farhan Akhtar: Shameful. What kind of society are we becoming? Deepest condolences to the family and hope justice is delivered soon.

Shirish Kunder: When "intellectual" becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets.

RIP. Gauri Lankesh.

Ashoke Pandit: Silence of INC (Indian National Congress) India leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Randeep S Surjewala, Manish Tewari on the inhumane killing of Gauri Lankesh is shameful.

Dia Mirza: This is deeply disturbing. Culprits must be found and punished. Gauri Lankesh.

Anubhav Sinha: As the news progresses news anchors are beautifully subtly pushing it between 'slip' and 'cover'. Between TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) and Congress. Gauri Lankesh.

Saiyami Kher: Lord Ganesh bids us goodbye, watching the death of a gutsy journalist. He must be so glad he's leaving. Gauri Lankesh.

(Source: IANS)