Bollywood celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan and Sridevi have sung praises of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 88th birthday on Thursday, by hailing her as the greatest and the Goddess of music.



The melody queen has touched many hearts with her tracks like "Lag ja gale se phir", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Yeh galiyan yeh chaubara" and "Tere bina zindagi se".



Wishing her the best, some of the Bollywood celebrities have tweeted:



Sridevi: Best wishes to Didi. A rare jewel of India. We pray for her long and healthy life.



Shankar Mahadevan: She was the greatest, is the greatest and will be the greatest! Happiest birthday to maa Saraswati Lata Mangeshkar bless us.



Shabana Azmi: We are lucky to live in the same world where Lata Mangeshkar lives. Happy birthday Lata ji.



Madhur Bhandarkar: A very happy birthday to the Goddess of music and our beloved Didi Lata Mangeshkar. Wish you a long and healthy life.



Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar ji! Will always treasure memories of your kind encouragement of the children performing on 'Indian Idol Junior'.



Salim Merchant: Happy Birthday to the Goddess of music, Bharat Ratna and our favourite Lata ji! You are an inspiration to generations.



Mika Singh: Hey guys! Let's all pay tribute to the living legend Lata Mangeshkar.



Shaan: Very very happy birthday Lata ji.



Farhan Akhtar: Wish you good health and happiness always... with love, respect and gratitude.

(Source: IANS)