B-Town stars celebrate sibling love on Raksha Bandhan

16 Aug 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much fervour.

The stars took to Twitter to greet people on the ocassion and express their love for their siblings. They wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan: Raksha Bandhan, the love of the sister, the protection of the brother, the strong bond everlasting and sincere.

Kajol: Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Ajay Devgn: Raksha Bandhan. The bond that protects and strengthens sibling love for life.

Sara Ali Khan: Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today -- touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me.

R. Madhavan: When your son ties Rakhi to you because your sister sent it to him. Ha ha ha. Wish you all a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Esha Deol: Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Kunal Kohli: Happy Raksha Bandhan nothing expresses a brothers feelings more than this masterpiece penned by the great Anand Bakshi music by RD Burman (sharing the song "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka sabka kehna hai").

