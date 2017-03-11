'Baahubali 2' trailer to be launched on March 16

The much awaited theatrical trailer of S.S. Rajamouli's "Baahubali 2" will be released on March 16, the makers announced on Saturday.



In a Facebook chat, Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed the trailer will be released between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16 in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



The trailer will be released online at 5 p.m. on the same day.



"This is the same fashion we followed for the trailer of the first part. We had released it across theatres in Andhra and Telangana. We are following the same approach for the second part as well," Rajamouli said.



The makers also confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.



Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, the second part will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

(Source: IANS)