'Baahubali: The Beginning' set to re-release in over 1000 screens

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2017 06:55 PM
06 Apr 2017 06:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The Hindi version of "Baahubali: The Beginning" is set for re-release in over 1000 screens on Friday, exactly two weeks before the release of the second part in the franchise on April 28.

The Hindi version is being released by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Karan tweeted on Thursday: "Over a 1000 screens! Widest re-release of an Indian film! 'Baahubali'...experience the magic before the epic releases on April 28."

Produced by Arka entertainment, directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS)

