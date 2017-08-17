Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts". Its team is happy, says writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali.



Bhopali told IANS: "We are very happy because all the cuts are very minor. Now, the audience can see what we wanted to show through the film. However, we are still waiting for certification, hope we will get it soon this time."



The film's director Kushan Nandy tweeted earlier on Wednesday: "FCAT clears 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' with eight minor, voluntary cuts. Despite Pahlaj Nihalani's last letter to stop it. See you on August 25."



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which was earlier headed by Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in the film, which has intimate scenes, to get 'A' certification.



The director also gave a "big thank you" to the ones who supported him "throughout the entire battle".



Nawazuddin also tweeted saying: "Thanks FCAT for clearing 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on August 25."



A rustic drama, the film also features Bidita Bag.



