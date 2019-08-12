Badhaai Ho’s second instalment set to take off early next year

MUMBAI: Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho is a comedy film. Produced by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, it tells the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant much to the disappointment of their adult son. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra. Upon release, the film was a commercial success and went on to be one of the biggest hits of 2018.

The film continued its winning streak with a Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment trophy at the recently-announced National Film Awards 2019. Surekha Sikri also has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female). Adding to the win, producer Vineet Jain told Mumbai Mirror, “Junglee Pictures has always believed in telling impactful stories in the most engaging manner. This recognition in the form of a National Award is truly gratifying. I am proud of the team for putting together such a delightful yet meaningful film.”

Now, according to the media reports, the film is being spinned off into a franchise and the second instalment of the social-comedy is already in the pipeline. There's tremendous buzz that it'll be tentatively titled Badhaai Ho 2 and similar to the original, will be a wholesome entertainer with a worthy subject at its core and a formidable ensemble cast. "The script has been locked, and the makers are close to locking the cast,” Times of India’s source said, and added, “The second instalment, set to take off early next year, will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and not one, but two young couples.”