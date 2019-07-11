MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms apologizes to Entertainment Journalists' Guild on behalf of Kangana



Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefims on Wednesday issued an apology after receiving widespread flak by the media fraternity over actress Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist at a recent promotional press event here for the film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya", which is produced by the banner.



"A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' actor and a journalist, at the film's song launch event on July 7. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.



"While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologise and express regret for this untowad incident," read the Balaji statement.



Things turned nasty at the launch of the song, The wakhra swag, when Kangana questioned a journalist over his negative remarks on her last release, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".



Condemning Kangana's behaviour, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) on Tuesday collectively decided to boycott Kangana and demanded a public apology from the National Award-winning actress.



The Balaji statement, issued on behalf of Kapoor, urged the media "to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film".



"We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments," the statement concluded.



"JudgeMentall Hai Kya" is scheduled to release on July 26.



