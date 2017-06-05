Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Naggdev
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
05 Jun 2017 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Caption- TV actors and the cricketers that they idolize
Caption- TV actors and the cricketers that they... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Trailer launch of 'Munna Michael'

Trailer launch of 'Munna Michael'
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Baywatch' gets ahead of 'Wonder Woman' in opening weekend in India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2017 06:56 PM
05 Jun 2017 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Indian actress Priyanka Chopras maiden Hollywood project "Baywatch" has given tough competition to Gal Gadots superhero avatar in "Wonder Woman" at the Indian box office in its opening week.

"Baywatch" has minted more than the superhero film over the weekend.

According to the numbers provided to IANS by the production banner behind "Baywatch", the film released in India on Friday in 948 screens, and its gross box office figure is Rs 10.1 crore.

If we talk about Warner Bros' "Wonder Woman", the film is doing well internationally, and topped the box office in North America with an estimated $100.5 million debut weekend, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest ever opening weekend for a female director.

The action adventure entertainer, based on the DC Comics character, made its way into the theatres in India on Friday in 350 screens.

As per Warner Bros, the film has amassed Rs 7.40 crore (net) in its opening weekend collection in India.

Internationally, "Baywatch", a Paramount/Viacom Inc product, has fared poorly with critics describing the film as "shallow", "stupid", "misguided", and "wantonly crude". But the film generated mixed reviews in India with many critics lauding Priyanka for making her presence felt.

Directed by Seth Gordon, "Baywatch", which has been adapted from the 1990s' popular TV series of the same name, also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.

Manisha Koirala's "Dear Maya", "A Death In The Gunj" and "Dobaara - See Your Evil" released in the Hindi section on Friday.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadots, Baywatch, Wonder Woman, Manisha Koirala, Dear Maya, A Death in the Gunj, Dobaara - See Your Evil,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top