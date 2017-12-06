BBC apologises after using Big B and Rishi Kapoor clip for Shashi Kapoor tribute

This Monday brought down gloom on the entire film industry as well as the nation when the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. The veteran actor had given some of the iconic performances of Bollywood. He was one of those first Bollywood personalities to make films with a difference. His vision catered to not just the mass but also to the thinking audience.

And that is why every person, every news channel was paying a last tribute to the actor. But the British Broadcasting Corporation, or BBC as it is popularly called, made a huge blunder. They used Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor‘s clips while paying tribute to Shashi Kapoor.

The late actor was a legend. And was hence a personality known to all. The entire film fraternity had come together to bid him farewell. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted teary eyed at the funeral and Rishi Kapoor stalled his shoot to be part of the funeral.

But as we all know, the trollers are always sitting with their eyes and ears open and the m oment they spot anything untoward, they do not waste a moment's time to ridicule it. Therefofre, it was not very late before the channel got trolled for such a big blunder. People thrashed the anchor as well as the channel left right and centre for their mistake.

Hang on @bbcnews Shashi Kapoor has died not Amitabh Bachan or Rishi Kapoor, who you've weirdly used to illustrate the story. pic.twitter.com/48jo6DGjU6 — Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) December 4, 2017

Lack of knowledge & research...if you dont know the news in and out dont telecast....reporting standards should be strict and punishable — Swapna Kashyap (@SwapnaKashyap) December 5, 2017

Shocking to note @BBC insults a veteran actor Shashi Kapoor by showing clips of @SrBachchan & @chintskap whilst reporting his death today!!!@BBC must apologize!!! Clearly they have no clue.



RIP Shashi Kapoor pic.twitter.com/XMT4QJCy53 — GABBAR (@Gabbar_food) December 4, 2017

C'mon!!! We don't all look the same!! — Hafsah Aneela Bashir (@Hafsah_A_Bashir) December 4, 2017

@paulroyall I hope you now have a photograph of the real Shashi Kapoor? Poor man can't even rest in peace because the BBC credited another 'brown person ' with his work. #NotTheSame — Graeme (@Lurganexile) December 4, 2017

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017

thankfully, it was not too late before the channel realised it's mistake and the news editor of BBC, Paul Royall apologised on Twitter, writing, “#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset.”

Well, BBC has not been the only news portal to have confused the late actor with someone else. Before this, a similar kind of mistake was made. A news channel had tweeted about the demise writing Shashi Tharoor instead of Shashi Kapoor. The politician had even started receiving condolence calls after that!

