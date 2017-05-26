Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Shaminn
Shaminn
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Trailer launch of Tubelight
Trailer launch of Tubelight | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 May 2017 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore
Rapid Fire with Aditi 'Avni' Rathore | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Been more socially responsible than 'Satyamev Jayate' host: Kamal Haasan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 03:57 PM
26 May 2017 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said he does not have to do a show like Aamir Khan's "Satyamev Jayate" to prove he is socially responsible.

Kamal has come on board as the host of the Tamil version of "Bigg Boss".

Asked why he chose to host a "Bigg Boss over a show like "Satyamev Jayate" where socially relevant topics are brought to the fore, Kamal told the media here on Friday: "I have been more socially responsible for long than the person who hosted 'Satyamev Jayate'."

He was speaking at the trailer launch of the Tamil "Bigg Boss", which marks his television debut.

Talking about the show, he said it will help him to reach every household and capitalise on the love he has earned so far.

"The show has a very wide reach. I don't have to don an avatar this time. I can just be me, in my most natural self, and reach every household," he said.

A lavish house set on a budget of over Rs 1 crore has been constructed here to host the show.

To go an air on Star Vijay on June 25, the show will feature 14 participants who will battle it out for 100 days.

Kamal said he will visit the show once a week, every Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kamal Haasan, Satyamev Jayate, Bigg Boss, Bollywood, actor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top