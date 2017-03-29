Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Joker
Joker

quickie
Amit Tandon

One night stands are new adventure each time: Amit Tandon

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Bade 'Meow' Chote 'Meow'

Bade 'Meow' Chote 'Meow'

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
28 Mar 2017 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aastha is pure at heart: Tina Philip
Aastha is pure at heart: Tina Philip | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Being bad is so much more fun: Priyanka Chopra

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 12:54 PM
29 Mar 2017 12:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has bagged a negative character in the Hollywood film "Baywatch", says being bad is fun.

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.

"Being bad is so much more fun! 'Baywatch' cast at Cinemacon 2017 Victoria Leeds...'Baywatch'...The Rock, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass," she captioned the image.

Priyanka also shared a photograph of herself along with Johnson and Efron. She captioned the image: "Always fun with these boys...The Rock, Zac Efron...Be 'Baywatch'... running lines...life of an actor...on the job."

"Baywatch" has been adapted from the 1990's popular TV series of the same name and is slated to the hit screens in May.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Priyanka Chopra, negative character, Hollywood film, Baywatch,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top