Being bad is so much more fun: Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has bagged a negative character in the Hollywood film "Baywatch", says being bad is fun.



Priyanka on Wednesday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.



"Being bad is so much more fun! 'Baywatch' cast at Cinemacon 2017 Victoria Leeds...'Baywatch'...The Rock, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass," she captioned the image.



Priyanka also shared a photograph of herself along with Johnson and Efron. She captioned the image: "Always fun with these boys...The Rock, Zac Efron...Be 'Baywatch'... running lines...life of an actor...on the job."



"Baywatch" has been adapted from the 1990's popular TV series of the same name and is slated to the hit screens in May.

(Source: IANS)