Bejoy Nambiar is a smart storyteller: Saurabh Sachdeva

13 Aug 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva, who is currently shooting for Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish" here, is impressed with the director's style of storytelling.

"Bejoy Nambiar is a smart storyteller and a techno-savvy craftsman. Shuttling between my acting school, theatre production and a film set, I don't get time to watch movies, so I haven't watched all his past work," Saurabh said.

"Having said that, one thing which I noticed during the shoot is Nambiar has a unique sense of shot-taking which is his style as seen in 'Shaitan' and 'Wazir' too. He doesn't shy away from making new attempts and exploring new avenues with his stories."

"Taish" also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh. 

"I've known Harshvardhan for long as he was my student at Barry John Acting Studio. I've witnessed him grow as an actor from the first day in my class. Harsh constantly works on his craft and always invests in his skills. It's so overwhelming to see his journey as an actor," said the "Manmarziyaan" actor.

"For me, the interesting part of this film is that my co-actors Harsh and Zoa Morani are my students too, our bonding from the class and workshop will be visible on the screen too," he added.

(Source: IANS)

