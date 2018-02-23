Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Bengali film ‘Asche Abar Shabor’ released nationally today

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2018 05:30 PM

Kolkata: Arindam Sil’s Asche Abar Shabor which has already hit the theatres of West Bengal released nationally today.

Asche Abar Shabor is Sil's third installment from his Shabor franchise. The film marks the return of Saswata Chatterjee as Shabor Dasgupta, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lalbazar. It features Indraneil Sengupta, Diti Saha, Arunima Ghosh and Anjana Basu in pivotal roles.

The movie received good response from both critics and audience in West Bengal.

On demand for the film to be shown outside Bengal, it has been released today in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Noida, Lucknow and others.

Keep visiting this space for more updates. 

Tags > Arindam Sil, Asche Abar Shabor, Shabor franchise, Saswata Chatterjee, Shabor Dasgupta, Assistant Commissioner, Indraneil Sengupta, Diti Saha, Arunima Ghosh, Anjana Basu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Feb 2018 07:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ashish Kaul talks about the dark side of the TV industry
Ashish Kaul talks about the dark side of the TV... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Cricket Mania

Cricket Mania!

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days