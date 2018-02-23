Bengali film ‘Asche Abar Shabor’ released nationally today

Kolkata: Arindam Sil’s Asche Abar Shabor which has already hit the theatres of West Bengal released nationally today.

Asche Abar Shabor is Sil's third installment from his Shabor franchise. The film marks the return of Saswata Chatterjee as Shabor Dasgupta, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lalbazar. It features Indraneil Sengupta, Diti Saha, Arunima Ghosh and Anjana Basu in pivotal roles.

The movie received good response from both critics and audience in West Bengal.

On demand for the film to be shown outside Bengal, it has been released today in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Noida, Lucknow and others.

