Ajay Devgn will soon be seen playing a no-nonsense Income Tax officer in RAID. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 80's, the film is based on real life events involving one of the most high profile income tax raids the country has ever known. Written by Ritesh Shah who's writing credits include Pink and Airlift, RAID will be directed by Raj kumar Gupta who previously directed No One Killed Jessica. Casting for Devgn's opponent and other important characters is underway.

Talking about the film, director Raj Kumar Gupta says, ‘RAID is a story that needs to be told on the big screen. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Ajay sir, Bhushanji, Kumarji and Abhishek on this film.’

Producer Bhushan Kumar says,’ Ajay Devgn is a great actor. We have produced Baadshaho and are now happy to be also producing Raid. Raid is a content driven film and we are excited to produce it.’

Abhishek Pathak says, ‘As producers, we are always on the lookout for exciting material and it all starts there and with RAID it is a continuation of our thought-process of backing films with content like Special Chabbis and Drishyam which we produced and Rustom which we acquired for all India distribution. We are looking forward to our association with Raj Kumar Gupta on this film.’