'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' changed my life: Farhan Akhtar

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: As the biographical sports drama "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" clocked six years of its release, actor Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the title role of Milkha Singh in the film said it changed his life.

The film completed six years on Thursday and Farhan tweeted: "Six years since 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' came along and changed my life. Heart is filled with gratitude for all the love you have shown and continue to show our film. Big big hug."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion runner and an Olympian. It also starred Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra and Art Malik.

Farhan is currently busy prepping for his next "Toofan", also directed by Mehra.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

Source: IANS

