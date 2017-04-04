Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

Slideshow

#RamNavami: Actors who played Lord Ram on TV

Gurmeet Choudhary (Ramayan)
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Gangaur celebration in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Gangaur celebration in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Bhagyashree's son to make Bollywood debut with 'Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 05:16 PM
04 Apr 2017 05:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam

 Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a quirky action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" by production banner Phantom Films.

The film, which will also launch Radhika Madan, is directed by Vasan Bala, who wrote and directed the 2012 crime-thriller "Peddlers".

"Vasan (Bala) has written a superbly funny and kickass martial arts film, the likes of which I have neither read nor seen. It's so local and so new that you can't help but marvel at it," filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

Kashyap says he is glad to produce the film.

"We at Phantom hope it becomes a never before seen franchise with these maddeningly crazy characters," he added.

The film marks a synergy between Phantom Films' Anurag Kashyap and his long time assistant Vasan Bala, who has been working with the filmmaker since "Dev D".

The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupati in a key role. Other details about the upcoming movie is kept under wraps.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > actress, Bhagyashree, son, Bollywood debut, Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota, Phantom Films, Abhimanyu Dassani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top