News

Bhansali films influenced my decision to join B'wood: Jacqueline

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 01:33 PM

Mumbai : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says the films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali are a major reason that influenced her desire to work in Hindi films.

"The first Bollywood film I watched was 'Asoka' (Santosh Sivan's 2001 directorial). I saw Kareena dancing and she was stunning. It was like watching 'The Last Of The Mohicans' or 'Braveheart'. After that I watch 'Devdas', and then 'Black'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a huge part of me wanting to do Hindi films," said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film "Aladin".

The actress opened up about her influences in IMDb Original "The Insider's Watchlist".

Jacqueline revealed her favourite shows were "Game Of Thrones", "Seinfeld", "Veep", "30 Rock", "You", "13 Reasons Why" and "Stranger Things".

The "Kick" star will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer".

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hindi films, Game of Thrones, Seinfeld, Veep, 30 Rock, Mrs. Serial Killer, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
08 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
How well do you know your co-star? Feat Hiba Nawab & Nikhil Khurana
How well do you know your co-star? Feat Hiba... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Aug 2019 02:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Can you guess what did Nimki Vidhayak spot in the room of these popular figures?
Can you guess what did Nimki Vidhayak spot in the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days