Bharat, Subodh and other stalwarts in Ashwni Dhir’s Marathi debut

Acclaimed director and writer, Ashwini Dhir, is all set to make his Marathi debut as a producer and director. The director is best known for his prolific work in television and silver screen with projects like Lapatagunj, Chidiya Ghar, Atithi Tum Kab Jaaoge, Son Of Sardar and many more.

The much-admired writer turned director will now foray into the regional cinema with a Marathi venture, under his banner Garima Productions. TellyChakkar has got exclusive details about the upcoming yet to be titled film.

According to the information, ace Marathi artists have been finalized for the motion picture which has already gone on floors. Marathi superstar Bharat Jadhav, who became a pan hit in India with Aga Bai Arechyaa (2004), will be the main lead. Sampada Kulkarni, another well known Marathi face, will be romancing Jadhav in the narrative. Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, best known for essaying Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, will play a grandfather in the storyline. Renowned Marathi artist Subodh Bhave will be essaying a pivotal role in the film. Bhave has received appreciation for his work in Marathi films and was also seen in Rani Mukherjee starrer Hindi film Aiyyaa (2012).

Apart from such regional stalwarts, Ashwini’s film will also have a TV face. Sanjay Choudhary, who worked with Ashwini in Lapatagunj, will play a parallel lead in the story. Sanjay, currently seen in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, will have a love angle with another Marathi actress, Shivani Rangole. The 22 years old actress is a popular face on Marathi television. She was seen in Zee Marathi's Shejari Shejari.

Not just this, Lapatagunj’s lead Sucheta Khanna was working for the film as Creative Director.

With such big and talented names being a part of the motion picture, it would be really interesting to see how the film will turn out. Ashwini is known for his great work in comedy films and it won’t be shocking if this untitled film also turns out to be a comedy-drama.

The film is already on the floors and will hit the theatres in mid 2018.