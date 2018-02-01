Bhawsheel Singh Sahni & Vikrant Koul join Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: Destiny plays an important role in shaping one's career along with the hard work one puts in reaching there set goals. TellyChakkar has always updated its viewers with the latest & exclusive news and gossips and today is no different. It's very common for TV celebrities to pursue their Bollywood aspirations.

Karan Singh Grover, Sushant Singh Rajput, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jay Bhanushali and many other household names, who have made it big in the TV industry, had a chance to step into Bollywood courtesy their talent and TV work. Now the new name that has joined the race is budding artist Bhawsheel Singh Sahni who will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Gold.’

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, it is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr., who won a Gold medal in the 1948 Olympics and made the nation extremely proud.

Bhawsheel who will be seen making his TV debut with Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi, has also worked in other Bollywood movies and will be seen playing the role of Tej Singh Randhawa, one of the eleven players that were a part of the proud moment for our nation in 1948 Hockey Olympics.

Yes, I am a part of the movie 'Gold,' confirmed Bhawsheel when contacted by TellyChakkar. “It was a great experience working with such a great team and Akshay Sir is a great actor; I loved being a part of the film”, Bhawsheel shares his experience shooting with the team. “I feel elated and I am excited for the movie to release and to see the audience reaction," he further adds.

Another upcoming talent who is going to be seen in the movie is Vikrant Koul. The actor, who has been a part of big banner movies like Mardaani, Lucknow Central, Fan; is also going to play a role of a hockey player in the movie. His character ‘Shakur Akhtar’ will show a back story of the 1947-48 communal riots wherein he will be seen staying back in India after the post-independence communal riots and then representing the Punjab team in Hockey.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vikrant to know his side of the story. The actor shares, “Yes, I am a part of the movie. I always wanted to work with Reema Kagti. I have been waiting eagerly to work with Reema ever since she was planning her movie with Kangana and Saif ‘Mr. Chalu’ that eventually got scrapped off. And when I got a chance to play a role in her movie I was elated and instantly agreed to it.”

Vikrant even took it to his Instagram handle and shared his excitement for the movie.

The movie is slated to release on independence day this year with a stellar cast. TellyChakkar wishes the cast and crew of Gold all the best for the movie!