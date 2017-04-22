'Bhoomi' to release on September 22

Actor Sanjay Dutt's comeback film "Bhoomi", directed by Omung Kumar, will release on September 22.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 4. However, the makers have pushed back the release date to September 22.

The new release date was confirmed by producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh in a joint statement.

"Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences," director Omung Kumar said.

Sanjay along with the cast and crew of the film is currently shooting for the climax here. He earlier shot in Agra and Chambal.

"We are extremely happy to have our film finally releasing on September 22 this year. Sanjay and our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the fi"m," Bhushan said.

"Bhoomi" is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

(Source: IANS)