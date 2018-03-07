Bhumi finds Ayushmann more talented than Rajkummar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana more talented than National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

During an appearance on the Colors Infinity show BFFs with Vogue, Bhumi was asked to choose between Ayushmann and Rajkummar on the basis of talent.

She said, "Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar."

Ayushmann also took a dig at his contemporary actor by saying Rajkummar should hire a new stylist.

But he went on to compare Bhumi to superstar Aamir Khan.

What do you thnik of Ayushmann Khurana?

Keeping it all fun, Ayushmann said that Bhumi, who played his oversized wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been and still is a "heavyweight" actor.

"Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation," he said.