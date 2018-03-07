Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Bhumi finds Ayushmann more talented than Rajkummar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2018 05:30 PM

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds her Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Ayushmann Khurrana more talented than National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

During an appearance on the Colors Infinity show BFFs with Vogue, Bhumi was asked to choose between Ayushmann and Rajkummar on the basis of talent.

She said, "Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar."

Ayushmann also took a dig at his contemporary actor by saying Rajkummar should hire a new stylist.

But he went on to compare Bhumi to superstar Aamir Khan.

What do you thnik of Ayushmann Khurana?

Keeping it all fun, Ayushmann said that Bhumi, who played his oversized wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been and still is a "heavyweight" actor.

"Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation," he said.

Tags > Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, National Award-winning, Actress Bhumi Pedneka, Dum Laga Ke Haisha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Mar 2018 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fun on Cannon with Gautam Rode
Fun on Cannon with Gautam Rode | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

PARI

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days