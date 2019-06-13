Big B clears loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, who cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh last year, has extended his help to the farmers of Bihar this time.

Big B cleared the loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar. The farmers that had outstanding loans were picked. The amount was paid off with an OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank. The generous work was later carried on by the hands of Big B’s son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier written on his blog, “there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

He also wrote that there is another promise to be completed. “To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," read his blog post.

