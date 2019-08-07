News

Big B 'disturbed and saddened' by Sushma Swaraj's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 04:59 PM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is deeply "disturbed and saddened" by the news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise.

Swaraj, 67, passed away late on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

"Disturbed and saddened at the sudden passing of Sushma Swarajji. An extraordinary speaker and politician, a friend and amiable countenance.. ever extending a helping hand to those in distress. Just prayers now for the peace of her soul," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

He added that "death brings such imminent uncertainties about".

"The mind travels disturbed and of thoughts that invade the policy of existence in us all and you wonder," he concluded.

SOURCE:IANS

