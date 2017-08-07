Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will turn 75 in October, says he won't allow, acknowledge or endorse any celebration for his milestone birthday.

Amitabh will turn a year older on October 11.

On his blog, he wrote: "Many threaten and plan a 75th celebration for my birth. May it be known that there shall be no such event, allowed or even acknowledged. May it be known that if there is such move by others, they must withdraw from it for I shall never acknowledge or endorse such... Be it family or Ef (extended family) or any other... it is not going to be with any consent.

"It shall only drive me to some isolated unknown location which shall never be known by any. Period!"

The actor -- who came to be known as Bollywood's Angry Young Man and Shahenshah -- has had a successful career, which is going strong even at this age. He has "Thugs of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out" in his film kitty, and he will also be seen as host of game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

(Source: IANS)