Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ki Dulhania

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Big B goes 'Badumba' for '102 Not Out'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 04:30 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for a song titled "Badumba" for his upcoming film "102 Not Out."

"Sung a song and composed it for '102 Not Out'. Rehearsals on with the great Ganesh... its 'BAADDUUUMBAAAA'! Trust me," Amitabh tweeted on Wednesday. 

Amitabh, 75, also wrote on his blog about the song.

"One could sit inside the portals of a studio for hours just jamming and having the time of your life... those moments are special and precious. But, with that comes the fear of the shooting of it and the apprehensions of its performing. Never a dull moment in our lives!" he wrote on the blog.

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan?

The film also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla. 

Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

The film will release on May 4.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, 102 Not Out, Umesh Shukla, Saumya Joshi, Rishi Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days