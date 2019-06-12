News

Big B pays off loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 01:32 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar."A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers.Last year, the "Piku" star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed". "To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," he wrote on his blog.Source: IANS

Tags > Big B, loans of 2, 100 farmers, Bihar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
11 Jun 2019 10:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tushar Kalia is all praises about host Arjun Bijlani
Tushar Kalia is all praises about host Arjun... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 Jun 2019 09:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Winner of Rising Star Aftab Singh shares about the best moments from his journey
Winner of Rising Star Aftab Singh shares about... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Itishree Singh
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days