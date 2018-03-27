Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Big B to play a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 03:43 PM

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad to shoot for superstar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He shared a glimpse of his look test for the biopic on the late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy with his fans.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree," Big B posted on his blog.

He shared a photograph in which he is seen sporting a heavily white bearded look.

"These are not the final, but close," he wrote.

What do you think of Amitabh Bacchan & Chiranjeevi?



The 75-year-old said most people who wish for him to work in their films, attempt to put him in situations wherein he sports the look of an old man.

"Cannot really deny their choice... The days of yore are over... I mean they could never be reborn as this," he said, posting another picture in which he can be seen standing with his hands raised to the side with a group of background dancers standing next to him.

This, he shot for only a "few hours before".

"The transformation of the subject from the bright and excited to the sombre and grim is the greatest anathema of movie making. I do swear and promise myself that ‘never again' shall I ever indulge in sticking wigs and hair for a film... But eventually get caught in projects that demand just that. So...alright for the sake of creative excellence and necessity, I submit," added the actor, who will next be seen playing a 102-year-old man in 102 Not Out.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Uyyalawada Narasimha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV stars go quirky at TellyChakkar's 13th...

more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Family Goals

Family Goals

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days