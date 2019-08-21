News

Big B says 75 percent of his liver is gone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares his health issues with the public, and this time he admitted that 75 percent of his liver is gone.

"I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don't mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor... Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years, when 75 percent of my liver is gone... I am still surviving on 25 percent," Big B said at NDTV's Swasth India launch.

The 76-year-old, who has been associated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis and diabetes, urged people to get tested and diagnosed.

"Then there is a cure. Even with Tuberculosis... I did not know for almost 8 years I was suffering from Tuberculosis. I keep saying that with immodesty if it can happen to me (it can happen) to anyone. Therefore if you are not willing to get yourself tested then you would never find out and there's never going to be a cure for it," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Big B, Polio, Hepatitis B, tuberculosis, 76-year-old, Swasth India launch,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 Aug 2019 04:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip time with TellyChakkar
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
21 Aug 2019 01:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aarti Bahl's suprise for Mohnish; all praises for Surbhi Chandana
Aarti Bahl's suprise for Mohnish; all... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days