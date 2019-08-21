Big B says 75 percent of his liver is gone

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares his health issues with the public, and this time he admitted that 75 percent of his liver is gone.



"I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don't mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor... Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years, when 75 percent of my liver is gone... I am still surviving on 25 percent," Big B said at NDTV's Swasth India launch.



The 76-year-old, who has been associated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis and diabetes, urged people to get tested and diagnosed.



"Then there is a cure. Even with Tuberculosis... I did not know for almost 8 years I was suffering from Tuberculosis. I keep saying that with immodesty if it can happen to me (it can happen) to anyone. Therefore if you are not willing to get yourself tested then you would never find out and there's never going to be a cure for it," he said.

(Source: IANS)