Big B visited hospital for a routine check-up

Mumbai: "Get well soon" wishes for Amitabh Bachchan flooded social media soon after reports about his hospitalization started pouring in on late Friday evening. The Bollywood megastar, 75, was admitted at Lilavati Hospital on Friday, but, left the facility a few hours after a routine check-up.

"Mr Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home," Ravishankar, CEO of the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.



Amitabh was spotted in the backseat of his car while making his way out of the Bandra West medical facility. He hid his face with a cap. His son Abhishek Bachchan was also seen by his side.



The actor, busy with his work commitments for "102 Not Out" and "Thugs of Hindostan", has been complaining of aggrravated pain in the shoulder for a while. He has also been doing a lot of late night shoots and recording sessions.

The veteran actor last communicated with his fans via Twitter talking about his return from an all-night shoot. He also shared the first look and teaser of his upcoming film with Rishi Kapoor, "102 Not Out."

Senior Bachchan, known for being social media friendly, had also recently joked about quitting Twitter after his followers count dropped from 33 million to 32.8 million.

TellyChakkar wishes the living legend of Hindi Cinema a very speedy recovery!