Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Big B visited hospital for a routine check-up

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2018 10:49 AM

Mumbai: "Get well soon" wishes for Amitabh Bachchan flooded social media soon after reports about his hospitalization started pouring in on late Friday evening. The Bollywood megastar, 75, was admitted at Lilavati Hospital on Friday, but, left the facility a few hours after a routine check-up.

"Mr Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home," Ravishankar, CEO of the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

Amitabh was spotted in the backseat of his car while making his way out of the Bandra West medical facility. He hid his face with a cap. His son Abhishek Bachchan was also seen by his side.

The actor, busy with his work commitments for "102 Not Out" and "Thugs of Hindostan", has been complaining of aggrravated pain in the shoulder for a while. He has also been doing a lot of late night shoots and recording sessions.

The veteran actor last communicated with his fans via Twitter talking about his return from an all-night shoot. He also shared the first look and teaser of his upcoming film with Rishi Kapoor, "102 Not Out."

What do you think of Amitabh Bachchan?

Senior Bachchan, known for being social media friendly, had also recently joked about quitting Twitter after his followers count dropped from 33 million to 32.8 million. 

TellyChakkar wishes the living legend of Hindi Cinema a very speedy recovery!

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Ravishankar, CEO, 102 Not Out, Thugs of Hindostan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood, 75, Rishi Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Recent Video
10 Feb 2018 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm the captain
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Sunny Leone

Crooked Sunny

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days