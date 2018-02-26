Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

BigB is giving a tough competition to all the rappers out there

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2018 03:01 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood's Shehensha Amitabh Bachchan truly has a magnificent voice. While he sung Piddly Si Baatein for R Balki's Shamitabh, he has once again lent his voice for 102 Not Out. Touted as the most unusual father-son story, Amitabh will play a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi Kapoor in this film.

The megastar was scheduled to record a rap song for the film, however, he postponed his recording due to the sudden and shocking demise of the legendary actress, Sridevi. Recently, the actor expressed the joy of recording and composing the single rap titled Badduummbaaa and we must say that watching him rap is a visual delight.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s video:

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan?

Watching him rap definitely brings a smile on our face and we are in awe of him...what about you?

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Piddly Si Baatein, R Balki, Shamitabh, 102 Not Out, Badduummbaaa, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Feb 2018 08:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Rithvick Dhanjani

Hawa Mein Udhta Jaaye

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days