BigB is giving a tough competition to all the rappers out there

Mumbai: Bollywood's Shehensha Amitabh Bachchan truly has a magnificent voice. While he sung Piddly Si Baatein for R Balki's Shamitabh, he has once again lent his voice for 102 Not Out. Touted as the most unusual father-son story, Amitabh will play a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi Kapoor in this film.

The megastar was scheduled to record a rap song for the film, however, he postponed his recording due to the sudden and shocking demise of the legendary actress, Sridevi. Recently, the actor expressed the joy of recording and composing the single rap titled Badduummbaaa and we must say that watching him rap is a visual delight.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s video:

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan?

Watching him rap definitely brings a smile on our face and we are in awe of him...what about you?