Bigg Boss 11: This week’s winning team and the imprisoned inmates are…

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 11:55 AM
29 Nov 2017 11:55 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The housemates have entered ninth week in the Bigg Boss (Colors) house and the onset of the luxury budget task has already created a furor in the house.  

The teams have been divided and the war has begun. 

While it was Team Vikas/Shilpa, who was on the receiving end yesterday, in today’s episode, it will be Team Priyank / Hina who will get tortured.

TellyChakkar has heard that by the end of the task, Team Vikas and Shilpa will win the luxury budget task. Consequently, Puneesh, Hiten, Shilpa and Bandgi will win the weekly task. 

Also, Hina’s team, comprising of Priyank, Akash, Luv and Arshi, won't be able to sustain the torture from Shilpa’s team. 

So much that Arshi will leave the task midway! 

As a result, three of Hina’s teammates will head to the Kaal Kothari (jail) for this week.

If sources are to be believed, Priyank, Arshi and Akash will get imprisoned for the week and this surely will turn tables in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Colors TV, Bigg Boss, luxury budget task, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Bandgi Kalra, Kaal Kothari (jail)

