Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan shares a BTS picture from promo shoot

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Season 13 of the show is all set to begin soon. The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting once again and fans can’t keep calm.

Recently, Salman shot for the promo of Bigg Boss 13 and the channel unveiled the first picture from their promo shoot on social media. The picture was captioned as, "BB 13 promo shoot".

To escalate the curiosity and excitement level of audience, Salman recently shared a picture from the promo shoot of Bigg Boss 13 and his fans went crazy over it. In the picture, Salman looks handsome in a black t-shirt and track pants. He is seen holding a stick in his hand and smiled for the perfect shot.

Take a look below: